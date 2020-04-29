Morgan Stanley Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $153.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $13.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WEX has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.22.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saturna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in WEX by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

