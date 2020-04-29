Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Lowered to $168.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSI. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.66.

MSI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.89. 180,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,325. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gierl Augustine Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 130,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 424,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,351 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 34,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

