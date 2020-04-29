Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Msci has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Msci has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Msci to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $17.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.52. 42,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.44. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.99. Msci has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

