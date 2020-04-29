Myers Industries (MYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Myers Industries has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.85-0.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myers Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.50. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

MYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

