Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.95. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.