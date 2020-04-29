National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 641,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.38.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

NABZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.