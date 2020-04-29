National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

National Security Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NSEC remained flat at $$15.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Security Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.13.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,066 shares of company stock worth $271,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

