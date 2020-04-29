Naviaddress (NAVI) Hits Market Capitalization of $16,102.79

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $16,102.79 and $25,510.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.04250401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

