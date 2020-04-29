NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,034.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,903.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

