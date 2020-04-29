Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00005646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $148,650.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015790 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,269,982 coins and its circulating supply is 15,688,061 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

