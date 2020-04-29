Needham & Company LLC Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $205.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $12.24 on Wednesday, reaching $203.55. The company had a trading volume of 850,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,189. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $208.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $421,349.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,940.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,581,659.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 108,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

