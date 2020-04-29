Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Financial Contrast

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

54.7% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neon Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 134.55%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -145.69% -110.26% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.78 million ($2.86) -1.05 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 5.81 -$23.25 million ($0.34) -21.44

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Therapeutics. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Neon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. It also provides IPH5201, an anti-CD39 antibody and IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology. In addition, the company offers IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager that is used to create novel molecular formats to kill tumor cells through NKp46. Further, it provides Lumoxiti, a commercial-stage oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.