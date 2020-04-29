Nepsis Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. 1,145,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,336,952. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

