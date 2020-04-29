Netbox Coin (NBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $34,639.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.60 or 0.02492723 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013208 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,351,619 coins and its circulating supply is 43,240,464 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

