Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Purchases $204,236.76 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $204,236.76. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,420. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.