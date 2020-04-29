New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMFC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 735,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

A number of research firms have commented on NMFC. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 in the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

