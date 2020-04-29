New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYCB stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.