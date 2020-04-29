Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 12,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NEM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

