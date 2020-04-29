Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $62.36 million and $11.77 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Fatbtc, DDEX, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Hotbit, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

