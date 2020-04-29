Next Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,242 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,104,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,999,880. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.