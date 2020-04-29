NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

