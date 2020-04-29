Nexty (NTY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,442.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.02441383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00203978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.