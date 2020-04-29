Nexus (NXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,554.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. Nexus has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $48,554.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.