NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

NGL Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -104.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -975.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $417.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.85. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

