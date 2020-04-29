Nielsen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,372 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16,420% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

NLSN opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Nielsen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

