Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.57% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 499,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,926,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,721,941 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

