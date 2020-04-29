Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.32. The company had a trading volume of 605,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,949. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $446.04 and a one year high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

