Ninepoint Partners LP Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Cenovus Energy worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $105,406,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939,507 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $21,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.24.

CVE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 10,853,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

