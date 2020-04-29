Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

