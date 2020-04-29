NOIA Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,793.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $33,793.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,702,337 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

