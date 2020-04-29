Nomura Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Nomura from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.92.

GOOGL traded up $109.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,342.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,673. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,183.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.25. The stock has a market cap of $921.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

