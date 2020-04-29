North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 189 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.5% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,034.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,903.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.