Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lessened by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $12.70 on Wednesday, reaching $331.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,809. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

