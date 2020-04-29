Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 38,044 Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Rev Group worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 784,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 114,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Rev Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REVG opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rev Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

