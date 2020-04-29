nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

NVT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 905,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,573. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $408,834,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,582,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 5,608.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,593,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

