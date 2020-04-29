NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.