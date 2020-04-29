NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $203,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.3% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

