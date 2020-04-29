Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $10.90 million and $1.07 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015790 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Livecoin, Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, SouthXchange, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

