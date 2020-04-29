NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYMT stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a current ratio of 118.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.72.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,531.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,307.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 367,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 508,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

