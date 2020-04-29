Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 39,008 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,008 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

