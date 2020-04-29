Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Obyte has a total market cap of $16.12 million and $7,500.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.64 or 0.00266571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

