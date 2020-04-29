ODEM (ODE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $258,060.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $258,060.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.02441383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00203978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

