Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ODT stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,438. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $923.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.