Office Depot (ODP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Office Depot has set its FY 2020

Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Office Depot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.20. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

