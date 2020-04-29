OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OISHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 3,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OISHY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

