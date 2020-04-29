Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Financial Review

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.77%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.10%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 23.10% 8.56% 1.14% Old National Bancorp 22.00% 8.21% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 2.00 $116.43 million $3.28 7.33 Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 2.54 $238.21 million $1.45 9.63

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Old National Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

