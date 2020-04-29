Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,076% compared to the typical volume of 366 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after buying an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $44,437,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $23,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

