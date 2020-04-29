Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

