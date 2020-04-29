On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of -1.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTIV stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

