OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OneMain has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.47. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.